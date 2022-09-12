Browns go viral for interesting tweet after Week 1 victory

After an offseason full of scrutiny, the Cleveland Browns were feeling pretty good about themselves after winning their season opener.

The Browns defeated the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 on Sunday, winning on a late 58-yard field goal by rookie kicker Cade York. Cleveland’s official Twitter account took an interesting victory lap over the game-winning kick.

“THAT’S WHY YOU DRAFT A KICKER!!!!” they wrote in an all-caps tweet.

THAT'S WHY YOU DRAFT A KICKER!!!! — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 11, 2022

The ex-LSU kicker York, 21, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Browns last April. He made good on their decision with his outing Sunday, going a perfect 6-for-6 (2-for-2 on extra points and 4-for-4 on field goals, including the game-winner).

While kickers on this side of Sebastian Janikowski do not usually go in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft, the York pick may have been responsible for winning the Browns the game on Sunday. The victory also probably felt especially satisfying for Cleveland in more ways than just one.