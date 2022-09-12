 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 11, 2022

Browns go viral for interesting tweet after Week 1 victory

September 11, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Kevin Stefanski speaks with the media

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

After an offseason full of scrutiny, the Cleveland Browns were feeling pretty good about themselves after winning their season opener.

The Browns defeated the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 on Sunday, winning on a late 58-yard field goal by rookie kicker Cade York. Cleveland’s official Twitter account took an interesting victory lap over the game-winning kick.

“THAT’S WHY YOU DRAFT A KICKER!!!!” they wrote in an all-caps tweet.

The ex-LSU kicker York, 21, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Browns last April. He made good on their decision with his outing Sunday, going a perfect 6-for-6 (2-for-2 on extra points and 4-for-4 on field goals, including the game-winner).

While kickers on this side of Sebastian Janikowski do not usually go in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft, the York pick may have been responsible for winning the Browns the game on Sunday. The victory also probably felt especially satisfying for Cleveland in more ways than just one.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus