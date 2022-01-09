Browns have reportedly made decision on Baker Mayfield’s future

Baker Mayfield has one year remaining on his rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns, and there have been rumblings recently that the team could explore trading him this offseason. That is not expected to happen.

The Browns are planning to enter the 2022 season with Mayfield as their starting quarterback, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network report. Mayfield and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski met on Friday and are said to be “on the same page.”

It is true that there have been some communication issues with the Browns this season, according to the report. However, those are viewed as more of a product of on-field struggles and a disappointing year. All of the parties involved are committed to patching things up going forward.

Mayfield will not play on Sunday. He is set to undergo surgery next week for a shoulder injury he played through for most of the season. That and other injuries were almost certainly a factor in his and Cleveland’s disappointing performance.

Mayfield went off on a reporter on Twitter this week over talk that he could request a trade. Other former Browns quarterbacks supported Mayfield and took aim at the Cleveland media.

Photo: Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after the Browns beat the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports