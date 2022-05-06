 Skip to main content
Teams trying to force Browns to cut Baker Mayfield?

May 6, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Baker Mayfield stands on the sideline

Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after the Browns beat the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

There has been very little interest in Baker Mayfield over the past several weeks, but that could change in a hurry if the Cleveland Browns give up on trying to trade him.

According to USA Today’s Josina Anderson, at least one team engaged in trade talks with the Browns about Mayfield. That team backed out due to Cleveland’s asking price. A source told Anderson that teams believe the Browns will eventually have to cut Mayfield and do not want to do them any favors.

The Browns had virtually no leverage from the moment they acquired Deshaun Watson. Their only hope would be for two teams to want Mayfield and bid against one another, but that has not happened.

Mayfield is owed nearly $19 million next season. He has been linked to a couple of teams that need a starting quarterback, but you can understand why no one wants to trade for him.

Mayfield wants out of Cleveland and is not going to accept a backup role there. The Browns would have to eat his salary if they cut him, but they may have no choice. Rival teams are well aware of that.

