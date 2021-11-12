Browns player has shade about Odell Beckham Jr’s move to Rams

There is plenty of excitement right now about Odell Beckham Jr’s decision to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, but one his former teammates seems to think that it may be all hype.

Browns safety John Johnson III spoke Thursday on Beckham before news officially broke that the star wideout was headed to Los Angeles.

“I don’t know how that’s going to work,” said Johnson of how Beckham might fit with the Rams, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Shortly thereafter, Beckham was indeed reported to be Rams-bound.

It is worth noting that Johnson is a former Ram himself. He was drafted by the Rams in 2017 before signing with the Browns last offseason.

The speaker aside though, it is not like Beckham will come in and suddenly dominate the target share in Los Angeles. The Rams already have two star receivers in Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. A third receiver, rookie Van Jefferson, has made a strong case for himself this season as well with 433 receiving yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

Beckham badly wanted to leave the Browns, in part due to his marginalized role in their offense. The Rams provide a glamour market and a better shot at Super Bowl contention. But Johnson is among those who have doubts about the move magically returning Beckham to elite production.

Photo: Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers former player Odell Beckham, Jr. in attendance before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports