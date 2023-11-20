Browns player pulls disrespectful move with Terrible Towel after beating Steelers

The Cleveland Browns came away with a hard-fought win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and one Browns player was quick to rub it in — literally.

After his team’s 13-10 victory, Browns cornerback Mike Ford ran over to a Steelers fan and held up a Terrible Towel. Ford threw the Terrible Towel on the ground and then handed the fan a Browns towel. What happened next is the part that really might irritate Steelers fans.

Ford pretended to use the Terrible Towel like toilet paper. You can see the video below:

After their win, #Browns CB Mike Ford threw a Terrible Towel to the ground and gifted a Steelers fan in the crowd with a Browns towel. He then had other uses for the yellow rag. pic.twitter.com/IUETLYrKC0 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 20, 2023

The Terrible Towel is a beloved symbol for Steelers fans. They wave it in unison during games to show support for their team. Fans were also unhappy with the way an opposing player used one of the towels a few weeks ago.

Antics like that are to be expected, especially with rivalry games. Had the Steelers won, they would not have had to deal with the disrespect from Ford.