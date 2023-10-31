Jaguars’ Andrew Wingard responds to Steelers fans complaining about his disrespectful move

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard responded via Instagram Monday to Pittsburgh Steelers fans who were complaining about him.

Wingard had an interception in his Jaguars’ 20-10 win over the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. He was so hyped about the turnover that he took the Terrible Towel of some fans while celebrating his play. Not only that, but Wingard also waved a towel around in the air a few times — really rubbing things in.

Jags waving terrible towels in Pittsburgh after an INT 😳 pic.twitter.com/Wufu9imL58 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 29, 2023

The Terrible Towel is a beloved symbol for Steelers fans. They wave it in unison during games to show support for their team.

Wingard received some backlash for his move and responded via his Instagram story on Monday.

“These grown men crying about their tiny towels is bringing me so much joy,” Wingard wrote, adding a couple of crying with laughter emojis.

Steelers fans felt disrespect toward the Terrible Towels all week.

Leading up to the game, Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence was asked if he knew about the Terrible Towels. He said yes and said they were the little yellow towels the fans wave.

Trevor Lawrence on if he knows what the Terrible Towel is: "No, I know what they are, the little yellow towels that they swing around.”#steelers 🎥YT/Jacksonville jaguars pic.twitter.com/gLJ5a63feV — Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) October 26, 2023

Lawrence’s comments were taken out of context and led to some bulletin-board material. In the end, the Jags got the win and Wingard is reveling.