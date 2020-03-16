pixel 1
Monday, March 16, 2020

Browns to sign Austin Hooper to biggest TE contract in NFL

March 16, 2020
by Grey Papke

Cleveland Browns

The top tight end on the free agent market did not last long.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with tight end Austin Hooper. The deal will make Hooper the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

Hooper is coming off something of a breakout season with the Atlanta Falcons. He caught 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, becoming a key red zone target for Matt Ryan.

Hooper adds to Cleveland’s weapons, especially since it looks like they’re keeping a big one in the fold. They are determined to field a dynamic offense under new head coach Kevin Stefanski next season, and they’re paying Hooper big time to do it.


