Browns give massive extension to TE

The Cleveland Browns have locked up a key fixture in their offense for the foreseeable future.

The Browns and tight end David Njoku on Friday agreed to a contract extension.

Njoku confirmed on Twitter that he was staying in Cleveland:

Staying home. Cleveland thank you I’ll give u everything I got in me!! pic.twitter.com/AT5ieodFuB — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) May 27, 2022

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the deal is a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension. The deal includes a guaranteed $28 million and will make Njoku the fourth highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

The #Browns and franchise tagged TE David Njoku have reached an agreement in principle on a large new 4-year, $56.75M contract extension, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He gets $28M guaranteed at signing on the deal that averages $14.1875M per year, the fifth highest paid TE. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 27, 2022

According to Spotrac, George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert are the only tight ends that will earn more money than Njoku this season.

The Browns had placed the franchise tag on Njoku earlier this offseason. He did not participate in the team’s voluntary OTAs this week while the two sides ironed out a deal.

Njoku was selected by the Browns with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2017 draft. In 16 games and 11 starts in 2021, he caught 36 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns.

Njoku is entering what should be his prime years at age 25. He has yet to reach his full potential as a pass-catcher, but having Deshaun Watson as his quarterback going forward could help get him there.