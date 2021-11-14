 Skip to main content
Browns offer health update on Troy Hill after scary injury

November 14, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Troy Hill taken off on a stretcher

Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill suffered a frightening injury during Sunday’s game, but fortunately the team has since offered a positive update.

Hill suffered an injury while trying to tackle New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers late in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s blowout loss. Meyers bounced off the hit from Hill and scored, and Hill remained down after the play. You can see his tackle attempt below:

There were immediate concerns that Hill injured his neck. He appeared to be moving his hands as he was stretchered off the field, which was a good sign.

The Browns announced after the game that Hill was taken to a local hospital. He had movement in all of his extremities.

Hopefully Hill is just undergoing precautionary tests. It’s always a scary situation when a player needs to be stabilized, so we’re glad to hear the positive update.

