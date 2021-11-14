Browns offer health update on Troy Hill after scary injury

Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill suffered a frightening injury during Sunday’s game, but fortunately the team has since offered a positive update.

Hill suffered an injury while trying to tackle New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers late in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s blowout loss. Meyers bounced off the hit from Hill and scored, and Hill remained down after the play. You can see his tackle attempt below:

JAKOBI MEYERS HAS HIS FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN CATCH!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BGlwd9liDD — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) November 14, 2021

There were immediate concerns that Hill injured his neck. He appeared to be moving his hands as he was stretchered off the field, which was a good sign.

Troy Hill being taken out on a stretcher. Looked like he waved towards the Pats sideline and his hands were moving, hopefully a good sign that's it's nothing serious. 🙏 https://t.co/rLAJLuU28z pic.twitter.com/U8QfQxVCFf — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 14, 2021

The Browns announced after the game that Hill was taken to a local hospital. He had movement in all of his extremities.

Browns say CB Troy Hill has movement in his extremities and he has been taken to a local hospital — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 14, 2021

Hopefully Hill is just undergoing precautionary tests. It’s always a scary situation when a player needs to be stabilized, so we’re glad to hear the positive update.