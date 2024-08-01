Browns share update on D’Onta Foreman after frightening injury

Cleveland Browns running back D’Onta Foreman left practice on Thursday under some very concerning circumstances, but the updates since have fortunately all been positive.

Foreman was immobilized and carted off the field after he was injured during a special teams drill during the Browns’ training camp practice in West Virginia. The veteran was then transported via helicopter to a medical facility for precautionary reasons.

The Browns initially issued a statement saying Foreman experienced pain in his neck after a blow to the head. Foreman never lost feeling in his extremities. In a more recent update, the Browns said all of Foreman’s medical scans came back negative and he has been cleared to rejoin to the team.

#Browns say that Xrays and CT scans on D’Onta Foreman are negative. Will be released from the Roanoke hospital this afternoon and will return to the team. 🙏🏻 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 1, 2024

Browns players and coaches appeared to be rattled by the injury, which was understandable given the nature of it.

Foreman signed with the Browns as a free agent this offseason. He played for the Chicago Bears last season and was a healthy scratch early in the year before being thrust into a starting role due to injuries. Foreman finished with 429 yards and 4 touchdowns on 109 carries.

The 28-year-old Foreman had his best season with the Carolina Panthers two years ago, when he rushed for 914 yards and 5 touchdowns.