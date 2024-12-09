Wife of Browns player says Steelers fans were ‘disrespectful’

Carly Teller, the wife of Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Wyatt Teller, vented over social media Sunday about the poor treatment she received from Pittsburgh Steelers fans.

The Browns lost to the Steelers 27-14 in the Week 14 clash between the teams at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. Not only did the Browns lose and drop to 3-10, but Teller says Steelers fans were not very welcoming during the game.

“The fans in Pittsburgh today were so blatantly disrespectful to me and the Browns girls. I’ve never felt so attacked by people who I literally did nothing to. Very sad/embarrassing behavior,” Carly Teller wrote on X.

Teller later mocked herself by saying she would be going back to her “bubble” in Cleveland.

“Anyway…back to my bubble in Cleveland to work on my little Christmas cards!” she wrote in a follow-up post.

Teller has to realize she is venturing into hostile enemy territory and that she probably shouldn’t be expecting great treatment for a road game. But it’s possible the fans went overboard on Sunday, and not in a good way.

Wyatt Teller played in 2018 for the Buffalo Bills but was then traded to Cleveland, where he has spent his entire career since. Teller has made three straight Pro Bowls. He missed time this season due to a knee injury, but he is generally regarded as a top lineman, especially in the run game.