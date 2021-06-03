Bruce Arians reveals how Tom Brady helped Bucs with draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given Tom Brady freedoms and responsibilities that he likely never had during his two decades in New England. This year, Bruce Arians asked his Super Bowl MVP quarterback to serve as a scout leading up to the NFL Draft.

Well, sort of.

During an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” this week, Arians was asked if the Bucs had a conversation with Brady prior to drafting former Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round. Eisen asked Arians if Brady helped break down quarterback tape, and the coach said he did not. Arians did, however, ask Brady to scout some wide receivers.

“Look at these receivers and see if there is something you like,” Arians says he told Brady, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And I will critique your ability to critique receivers.”

Brady apparently shared his thoughts with the coach.

“He did great,” Arians said with a laugh. “There are certain things he likes. He likes really good, big, fast receivers.”

The Bucs drafted former North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden in the fourth round. Darden is only 5-foot-9, so he doesn’t really qualify as “big.” You have to wonder if Brady gave some input into that pick or not.

Brady has a lot of roster input in Tampa Bay. The Bucs almost certainly promised him that would be the case when they signed him, and it has worked out thus far. Now, if he could only convince his old buddy to come out of retirement and join him.