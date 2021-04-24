Tom Brady jokes about Julian Edelman joining him on Bucs

Julian Edelman announced his retirement from the NFL two weeks ago, and it didn’t take long for rumors to develop about a Tom Brady reunion.

Though Edelman retired due to his balky knee, some wondered whether he might one day come out of retirement to rejoin Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, just like Rob Gronkowski did.

Brady seems to be in on the rumor.

Edelman posted on Instagram about the jersey number debate and suggested Brady wear pi as his jersey number. Brady responded by saying, “Now that you are a free agent, are you buttering me up??”

Tom Brady just called Edelman a “free agent,” are you kidding me?! Edelman will be on the Bucs this season I am convinced. pic.twitter.com/IofkCxYnqq — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) April 23, 2021

It wouldn’t be a stretch to recognize that many receivers dream of teaming with Brady. Gronk came out of retirement to do it. And if you hear the way his current teammates talk about him, you can understand the desire to work with Brady.

But Edelman retiring would have to take a bit of a medical miracle with his knee, which seems unlikely. You never know though …