New detail about Antonio Brown fake vaccine card report emerges

Did Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown use a fake vaccination card to skirt the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols? Well, if you were to ask his former personal chef, Steven Ruiz, the answer would be yes.

Ruiz told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times on Thursday that Brown had, in fact, purchased a fake vaccination card and has been using it. He even provided a screenshot of a text message sent by Browns’ girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, asking for a forged Johnson & Johnson card.

“Can you get the COVID cards?” Moreau allegedly asked. The reason they supposedly settled on J&J was due to it being a single shot, limiting the amount of counterfeit paperwork needed.

Brown’s attorney, Sean Burstyn, quickly disputed the allegations. He later told ESPN’s Jenna Laine that Brown would take a booster shot on live television to prove his vaccination status.

But it appears there may be more to this fake vaccination card story yet.

Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network, formerly of the Miami Herald, claims these rumors have persisted for weeks. In fact, he says, Brown even offered his fake vaccination card hookup to others around the league.

The word in Florida football circles is Antonio Brown offered his vaxx card hookup to others in the NFL community. That's how I first heard about this. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) November 18, 2021

The NFL’s Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy told CNN that the league is aware of the accusations and have been in contact with the Buccaneers.

“We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club. We will review the matter,” McCarthy said.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers released a statement saying the vaccination status of all players had been reviewed with no irregularities found.

Any player who uses a fake vaccination card is subject to punishment under the league’s personal conduct policy. It would also be a federal criminal offense.

Photo: Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports