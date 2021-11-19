Antonio Brown’s attorney makes major claim about vaccine status

Antonio Brown’s camp is strongly disputing allegations that Brown is using a fake vaccine card, and the wide receiver’s attorney is willing to make a big pledge to disprove it.

Brown’s former personal chef accused the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star of using a fake COVID vaccine card in order to avoid NFL protocols. Brown’s attorney denied the allegations in an initial statement.

That attorney, Sean Burstyn, doubled down in further comments. Burstyn told ESPN’s Jenna Laine that Brown would even be willing to take a booster shot on live television to prove his vaccination status if it’s determined that Brown would need one.

Antonio Brown's attorney Sean Burstyn, told me Brown is vaccinated and, “If Antonio’s doctors and the guidelines require a booster shot, then at that time, he’ll be happy to do it live on TV and everyone can come watch.” — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 19, 2021

Obviously it remains to be seen if Brown would follow through on that. The denials from his camp, however, are quite vehement. It helps their case that the person making the claim has bad blood with Brown, though that’s true of some other personal chefs too.

Photo: Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports