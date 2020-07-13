Bruce Smith’s hilarious ‘Family Fued’ answer goes viral

There were a lot of great moments on Sunday night’s “Celebrity Family Feud” episode that pitted a group of NFL Hall of Famers against some of the league’s rising stars, but there is no question Bruce Smith stole the show.

Smith was the second participant in the game’s “fast money” segment, and he gave a response that may have been one of the greatest in the 44-year history of the show. As usual, host Steve Harvey handled the moment perfectly.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Smith with a Hall of Fame answer #CelebrityFamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/urqvZ1qtUn — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) July 13, 2020

As you can see, Smith was thrown off by the fact that “hammer” was already taken as a response. Other logical answers might have included screwdriver, drill or wrench, but Smith’s mind wandered to a much different place.

Smith, the NFL’s all time leader in sacks with 200, is arguably the best defensive lineman to ever play the game. His “Family Feud” skills may need some work, but we’ve certainly seen more embarrassing responses on game shows.