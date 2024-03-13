 Skip to main content
Buccaneers GM has unusual compliment for Baker Mayfield

March 13, 2024
by Grey Papke
Baker Mayfield in pads and a hat

Aug 26, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is officially back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and general manager Jason Licht was not exactly subtle when explaining why.

Licht and Mayfield addressed the media on Wednesday, and the general manager praised Mayfield for being a tone-setter for the offense. He then praised Mayfield for a rather unusual personality trait.

“He set the tone for this team with his, for lack of a better word, he’s probably, a one out of ten, he’s a ten on the pr— scale,” Licht said.

Mayfield didn’t seem bothered by the comment.

“Thank you. I’ll take that,” Mayfield responded.

Licht is genuinely fond of Mayfield. Earlier in the season, he opened up about why the quarterback won over his teammates so quickly. None of it matters if the on-field performance is not good, but Mayfield also threw for over 4,000 yards and made his first Pro Bowl.

Mayfield is clearly cemented as the Buccaneers’ starter for 2024, and he could certainly hold the job for longer than that as long as he performs well.

