Buccaneers have major bee issue during Sunday’s game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had some unexpected guests for Sunday’s game in the form of a whole lot of bees.

One of the goalposts at Raymond James Stadium was apparently home to a beehive during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Despite the rather unusual sight, nobody seemed to be in any rush to do anything about it, at least initially.

Video from a fan shows that the situation was eventually dealt with by a few staffers armed with a ladder, a bucket, and presumably some bug spray.

With sunny weather and temperatures approaching 90 degrees, it was certainly the sort of weather where you might see some active bugs. Still, you don’t really see this happen at NFL games. It’s a more common occurrence around Major League Baseball.

Even if the bees weren’t actually impacting play, you don’t want a swarm like that hanging around. Depending on how things go, they could pose a legitimate health hazard to some.