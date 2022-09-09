 Skip to main content
AJ Brown had unfortunate mishap before Eagles practice

September 9, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
AJ Brown warms up before a game

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

AJ Brown is getting set to play in his first regular season game with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the star wide receiver had to overcome an unfortunate obstacle during his preparation on Friday.

A photo that made the rounds from the Eagles’ practice on Thursday showed Brown looking out of breath while the rest of his teammates were in the middle of a drill. Brown sent a tweet saying he got stung by a bee 15 minutes before the start of practice and the photo showed him trying to control his breathing. He said he needed an EpiPen shot because he is allergic to bees, though he later deleted the tweet.

Brown was still able to practice. He told reporters that was the first time he had been stung since he was 5 years old, so he was unsure how his body would react.

Brown then sent a tweet making light of the situation.

The Eagles acquired Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans this offseason. He has been one of the most dominant receivers in the NFL when healthy. The 25-year-old should give Jalen Hurts a major boost in the quarterback’s first full season as a starter.

Between Brown getting stung by a bee and the issue Dak Prescott had with his ankle, this has been a tough week of practice for NFC East teams.

