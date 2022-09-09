AJ Brown had unfortunate mishap before Eagles practice

AJ Brown is getting set to play in his first regular season game with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the star wide receiver had to overcome an unfortunate obstacle during his preparation on Friday.

A photo that made the rounds from the Eagles’ practice on Thursday showed Brown looking out of breath while the rest of his teammates were in the middle of a drill. Brown sent a tweet saying he got stung by a bee 15 minutes before the start of practice and the photo showed him trying to control his breathing. He said he needed an EpiPen shot because he is allergic to bees, though he later deleted the tweet.

Brown was still able to practice. He told reporters that was the first time he had been stung since he was 5 years old, so he was unsure how his body would react.

#Eagles A.J. Brown just told me he’s feeling fine. Said he hadn’t been stung by a bee since he was about five years old, so he was just nervous how his body would react. He participated in practice and is ready to go for Detroit. “I’m all good,” Brown says with a wide smile. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) September 9, 2022

Brown then sent a tweet making light of the situation.

Float like a butterfly, sting like bee😂 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) September 9, 2022

The Eagles acquired Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans this offseason. He has been one of the most dominant receivers in the NFL when healthy. The 25-year-old should give Jalen Hurts a major boost in the quarterback’s first full season as a starter.

Between Brown getting stung by a bee and the issue Dak Prescott had with his ankle, this has been a tough week of practice for NFC East teams.