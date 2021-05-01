 Skip to main content
Buccaneers draft QB Kyle Trask to back up Tom Brady

April 30, 2021
by Grey Papke

Kyle Trask

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a key move at the end of the second round of the NFL Draft to prepare themselves for the long-term future.

The Buccaneers surprised some by selecting Florida quarterback Kyle Trask with the 64th overall pick. The expectation appears to be that Trask will step in and serve as the backup to Tom Brady, with the potential to succeed Brady down the line.

Albert Breer of The MMQB noted that the Buccaneers had done extensive work on quarterbacks leading up to the draft.

There were a couple successful teams eyeing Trask as a potential pick. In the end, he lands in the perfect situation. He can be mentored by Brady and potentially learn the NFL game that way, and might just be able to succeed Brady down the line.

