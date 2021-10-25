Buccaneers fan getting huge haul in exchange for Tom Brady’s milestone football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan that gave back Tom Brady’s 600th career touchdown pass is getting compensated quite handsomely for it.

Mike Evans, the receiver who caught the touchdown, turned and handed the ball to Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy. Evans hadn’t realized the touchdown represented Brady’s 600th, which meant a Buccaneers staffer had to go retrieve it.

So what did Kennedy get in return? The Buccaneers compensated him with two years’ worth of season tickets, plus signed items from both Brady and Evans.

JUST IN: The deal has been made with the Bucs fan who gave up the Brady ball. He will receive: 2 signed jerseys + a helmet from Tom. A signed Mike Evans jersey + his game cleats. A $1K credit at the Bucs team store. 2 season tickets for the remainder of this season + next — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 25, 2021

Notably absent from the package is one specific request Kennedy made. It looks like he’ll have to keep trying on that one.

Kennedy’s been a good sport about the whole thing. That’s the least Brady — and Evans — could have asked.