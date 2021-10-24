Mike Evans makes hilarious mistake with milestone Tom Brady touchdown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans made a pretty hilarious mistake with a milestone Tom Brady touchdown.

Evans was the recipient of Brady’s 600th career touchdown pass during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Brady became the first quarterback to reach that milestone in NFL history. It was pretty logical, then, to believe that Brady would probably want the football for his collection.

There was just one problem: Evans was clearly unaware of the milestone. He jumped into the stands and handed the football to a fan as part of his celebration.

And Mike Evans gives the only 600th TD ball away in #NFL history to a fan

I hope he gets somethin good out of giving that ball back. #600Club pic.twitter.com/vOBg6kdBTJ — Ron Johnson (@3RonJohnson) October 24, 2021



Evans definitely wasn’t trolling Brady by doing it. He had a pretty priceless reaction on the sideline when he realized what he’d done.

Mike Evans' reaction after realizing he gave away Tom Brady's 600th TD ball 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0LSuLYjnvR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 24, 2021

Evans’ mistake meant a Buccaneers staff member had to go and negotiate with the fan who had the ball. After what appeared to be some extensive bartering, the fan did give up the ball. CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson reported the fan was promised a signed jersey in return.

Mike Evans accidently gave Tom Brady's 600 TD game ball to a fan and they worked the entire break to try to get it back from the fan. Tony Romo suggested they'll give the fan a date with Gisele 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/oIYu1xmcdu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

Believe it or not, the exact same thing happened with Brady’s 400th career touchdown pass. Brady’s receivers really need to familiarize themselves with his milestone chases.

We’re guessing Brady will be pretty relaxed about this, especially since he’s getting the ball back. He’s made mental mistakes before too, after all.