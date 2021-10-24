 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 24, 2021

Mike Evans makes hilarious mistake with milestone Tom Brady touchdown

October 24, 2021
by Grey Papke

Mike Evans Tom Brady reaction

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans made a pretty hilarious mistake with a milestone Tom Brady touchdown.

Evans was the recipient of Brady’s 600th career touchdown pass during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Brady became the first quarterback to reach that milestone in NFL history. It was pretty logical, then, to believe that Brady would probably want the football for his collection.

There was just one problem: Evans was clearly unaware of the milestone. He jumped into the stands and handed the football to a fan as part of his celebration.


Evans definitely wasn’t trolling Brady by doing it. He had a pretty priceless reaction on the sideline when he realized what he’d done.

Evans’ mistake meant a Buccaneers staff member had to go and negotiate with the fan who had the ball. After what appeared to be some extensive bartering, the fan did give up the ball. CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson reported the fan was promised a signed jersey in return.

Believe it or not, the exact same thing happened with Brady’s 400th career touchdown pass. Brady’s receivers really need to familiarize themselves with his milestone chases.

We’re guessing Brady will be pretty relaxed about this, especially since he’s getting the ball back. He’s made mental mistakes before too, after all.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus