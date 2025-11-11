Buccaneers RB Josh Williams suspended 6 games by the NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken another hit at the running back position, this time by way of a suspension.

Rookie running back Josh Williams has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Tuesday. Williams will not be eligible to return until Tampa Bay’s Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Williams, an undrafted free agent out of LSU, made the Buccaneers’ 53-man roster following a solid preseason. He flashed potential in both the rushing and kick return games.

Williams has played sparingly and only received work in Week 8, when he rushed four times for 11 yards in a blowout win over the New Orleans Saints. He has played in three games and returned three kicks for a total of 129 yards.

Though he does not have a significant role in the running game, Williams’ suspension leaves the Bucs even more thin at a position of need. Starting running back Bucky Irving has been out since Week 4 due to shoulder and knee injuries, and there is still no timetable for his return.

Williams rushed for 482 yards and 6 touchdowns as a senior at LSU last season. He added 31 receptions for 263 yards.