 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, May 14, 2022

Buccaneers offer update on potential Rob Gronkowski return

May 14, 2022
by Grey Papke
Rob Gronkowski on the sideline

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87 on the sideline in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not yet received a firm commitment from tight end Rob Gronkowski about his status for 2022, and they do not know when they will receive one.

Gronkowski remains a free agent, though he has made it clear he will either re-sign with the Buccaneers or retire. The veteran tight end has yet to make up his mind either way, according to coach Todd Bowles, and it is unclear when a final decision will come.

Once Tom Brady announced his return, there was a significant expectation that Gronkowski would join him. The tight end even seemed to hint at that. However, the continued lack of a decision suggests that Gronkowski is seriously considering retirement.

Gronkowski is so serious about the decision that he’s taking some drastic steps in order to make the right one. One would assume he will make a final call by the start of training camp, but that is purely a guess.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus