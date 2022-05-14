Buccaneers offer update on potential Rob Gronkowski return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not yet received a firm commitment from tight end Rob Gronkowski about his status for 2022, and they do not know when they will receive one.

Gronkowski remains a free agent, though he has made it clear he will either re-sign with the Buccaneers or retire. The veteran tight end has yet to make up his mind either way, according to coach Todd Bowles, and it is unclear when a final decision will come.

Bucs HC Todd Bowles says it’s “status quo” with Rob Gronkowski, who remains undecided about whether to play in 2022. He said he’s been no timetable when Gronk will make a decision. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) May 13, 2022

Once Tom Brady announced his return, there was a significant expectation that Gronkowski would join him. The tight end even seemed to hint at that. However, the continued lack of a decision suggests that Gronkowski is seriously considering retirement.

Gronkowski is so serious about the decision that he’s taking some drastic steps in order to make the right one. One would assume he will make a final call by the start of training camp, but that is purely a guess.