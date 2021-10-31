Did Bucs’ Antoine Winfield Jr. mock Jameis Winston after injury?

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender went with a move on Sunday that had many saying “that ain’t it.”

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. picked off New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian in the second quarter of their Week 8 showdown. Winfield celebrated by appearing to mock Jameis Winston’s “eat a W” move.

If Winfield intended to mock Winston, it was in very poor taste as Winston had just gotten hurt at the time. He was carted off the field earlier in the quarter after a horse-collar tackle, which is why Siemian was in the game.

Perhaps in a bit of swift karma, Winfield’s interception was actually negated due to a roughing the passer penalty on teammate William Gholston. The drive would continue for the Saints, who ultimately got a field goal out of it.

“Eating a W” is a move that is universally associated with Winston ever since his infamous pregame speech. It is true that opponents have used it to mock the former Pro Bowler before. But for Winfield to have done it right after Winston was injured definitely crosses a line.