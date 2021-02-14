Bucs GM responds to criticism from Lombardi Trophy sculptor’s daughter

The daughter of the original sculptor of the Vince Lombardi Trophy was not pleased with the way Tom Brady handled the hardware during Wednesday’s victory parade, and she is calling for the Super Bowl MVP to apologize. Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht does not seem to think that is necessary.

Lorraine Grohs, whose father designed the original Lombardi Trophy, said on Friday that she was upset by Brady tossing the championship trophy from one boat to another during the Bucs’ parade. Grohs criticized Brady and said he should apologize to her, her family and football fans.

Licht responded with a GIF on Twitter telling Grohs to “lighten up.”

Brady threw the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to one with several other Bucs players on it. Fortunately, tight end Cameron Brate caught it and it did not sink to the bottom of the ocean. You can see the video here.

Most people agree with Licht that Grohs is overreacting. You can understand why she is so proud of the trophy since her father created the original design, but nothing bad happened to it. Brady was also clearly just trying to have a good time, as evidenced by how drunk he looked when he got off his boat. Demanding an apology seems a bit excessive.