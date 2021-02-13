Lombardi Trophy sculptor’s daughter wants apology from Tom Brady

Most people thought Tom Brady’s behavior at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ victory parade was pretty funny. One person was significantly less amused.

Brady memorably tossed the Vince Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another during the parade, which you can see here. That act did not amuse Lorraine Grohs, the daughter of the original sculptor of the Vince Lombardi Trophy. She thought Brady’s trophy toss was disrespectful and thinks the quarterback owes a lot of people an apology.

“It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football,” Grohs said, via Leslie DelasBour of FOX 4 Southwest Florida. “I have a big history of this trophy being made by my father and it’s such an honor and I know all the craftsmen that made it when my dad was there also at Tiffany’s and it takes a lot of hard work.

Grohs’ father Greg was a master silversmith at Tiffany & Co. from 1967 to 1994, and crafted the original Lombardi Trophy. Lorraine Grohs believes her family is owed an apology from Brady.

“I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans, all the football fans and the other team’s players,” Grohs said.

Brady might not even remember tossing the trophy given how he looked during the parade. That said, Grohs might feel relieved that the Buccaneers did try to mitigate some of the risk in terms of who handled the hardware.