Bucs GM responds to Tom Brady Dolphins rumors

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was forced to respond to the persistent rumors suggesting Tom Brady had plotted to go to the Miami Dolphins during the offseason.

Multiple reports have claimed that Brady was set to become an executive and part-owner of the Dolphins after initially retiring from the NFL. The plan was foiled when ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team for discrimination, and Brady ultimately announced a comeback with Tampa Bay.

On Tuesday, Licht rather unconvincingly dismissed the story as “chatter” and said everyone within the Buccaneer organization is on the same page.

#Buccaneers GM Jason Licht on talk of Tom Brady joining #Dolphins in 23.

“I make of it as chatter. .. We’re focused on putting our team together here with the draft & we’re all excited. We’re all in lockstep here – Tom, Todd, myself, Byron, entire coaching staff on this season.” — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) April 19, 2022

The Buccaneers are obviously going to be motivated to avoid adding fuel to any of the noise about Brady wanting to leave. That’s why there have been repeated denials of a rift with former head coach Bruce Arians, though there have been plenty of stories hinting at one. There is nothing else Licht can really say here, but it’s an awkward topic that might hang around the Bucs for a while.