Bucs coach Todd Bowles has blunt response to Randy Gregory drama

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles seems like he is ready to move on from veteran linebacker Randy Gregory.

Gregory signed a 1-year contract with the Buccaneers in April. He did not attend the team’s voluntary offseason workouts nor their mandatory minicamp this offseason. Then on Tuesday, the 31-year-old did not report for the start of training camp. The Bucs placed Gregory on the reserve/did not report list, and no one has had any information on his whereabouts.

Bowles was asked several questions about Gregory on Wednesday. The coach said he only wanted to “talk about the players that are here” and that the team will deal with the Gregory situation “internally.”

Bucs coach Todd Bowles on Randy Gregory not reporting to camp: “We’re gonna talk about the players that are here. He’s not here. We’ll deal with that internally. And obviously he’s on the do not report list and we’ll go from there.” pic.twitter.com/NZfMrxzdD1 — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 24, 2024

Another reporter then asked Bowles if the coach is concerned about linebacker depth with Gregory not in the picture. Bowles bluntly replied that the Bucs “never had (Gregory) to begin with.” Eventually, Bowles said he was done answering questions about Gregory.

If the Buccaneers had any indication that Gregory planned to show up to work, Bowles probably would have answered those questions differently.

Gregory spent time with both the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers last year. He had 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 16 games.

Since being drafted in the second round in 2015, Gregory has played in just 72 games. He missed the entire 2017 season after being suspended for being a repeat offender of the league’s drug policy.