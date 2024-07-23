Randy Gregory showing odd behavior with Buccaneers

What is going on with Randy Gregory? That’s something the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would like to know.

Gregory did not attend the Buccaneers’ voluntary offseason workouts nor their mandatory minicamp this offseason. Then on Tuesday, he did not report for the start of the team’s training camp.

The Bucs decided to place Gregory on the reserve/did not report list in response to him not showing up for training camp.

Bucs have officially placed OLB Randy Gregory on the "reserve/did not report" list today. Did not report for training camp, after not showing up for mandatory minicamp last month. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) July 23, 2024

Bucs reporter Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times says the Bucs “really don’t know” what’s going on with Gregory.

Gregory signed a 1-year deal with the Bucs in April. He chose to sign with them, yet he has not participated in team activities.

The 31-year-old defensive end spent time with both the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers last year. He had 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 16 games.

Since being drafted in the second round in 2015, Gregory has played in just 72 games. He missed the entire 2017 season after being suspended for being a repeat offender of the league’s drug policy.