Randy Gregory conditionally reinstated by NFL

Randy Gregory is back in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman confirmed Friday that he had been conditionally reinstated by the league.

Gregory will be required to go through an acclimation period, and will be eligible to play starting in Week 7.

This could provide a significant boost to the Dallas defense. Gregory last played in 2018, when he collected six sacks for the Cowboys. He was then suspended after multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. He’s still only 27, and if he’s in game shape, he could be a real contributor in 2020.

The news of Gregory’s reinstatement is abrupt and comes as a surprise. The Cowboys reportedly had not expected this to happen, but Jerry Jones sounded a more positive note earlier in the day. It appears that he knew something like this was in the pipeline.