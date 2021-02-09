Bucs troll Tom Brady over his infamous 4th down blunder

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title in his first year with the team, but his season was not perfect. Believe it or not, the Bucs are reminding people of that just two days after the big win.

The Bucs on Tuesday tweeted the infamous photo of Brady holding up four fingers with a puzzled look on his face during Tampa Bay’s Oct. 8 game against the Chicago Bears. The photo was captioned “How many playoff games did you win this year, @TomBrady?”

How many playoff games did you win this year, @TomBrady? pic.twitter.com/DJEWkD1HhK — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 9, 2021

Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans both loved it.

Social Bucs are the best!!! https://t.co/mhKV6IjR6o — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 9, 2021

Brady lost track of downs and cost the Bucs in a big way in their loss to the Bears in Week 5. It was one of the most surprising mistakes you will ever see from the future Hall of Famer, and people were more than happy to criticize him for it. You can see the video here.

Now that the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, it’s safe to look back on the gaffe and chuckle.