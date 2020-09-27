Bills get dramatic comeback win after controversial penalty call

The Buffalo Bills finished off a dramatic win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but they did so in controversial fashion.

The Bills were down four at the Rams’ 13-yard line with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, needing a touchdown to take the lead. On 4th and 8, quarterback Josh Allen threw an incomplete pass. However, Rams cornerback Darious Williams was controversially flagged for pass interference to give the Bills another chance.

FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira defended the call, arguing that the contact beyond five yards made it interference.

This time, Mike Pereira (Fox rules analyst) agreed with the DPI call because of the contact beyond 5 yards. Surprise. https://t.co/Y0OJbzrHwF — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 27, 2020

On the next play, Allen found tight end Tyler Kroft in the end zone for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.

There were some very iffy calls in the game, but this will likely prove the most controversial. Had there been no flag, the Rams would have had the stop and the win. It’s a real heartbreaker for them, as they had come from down 28-3 to take the lead.

Considering the Rams were the beneficiaries of one of the biggest pass interference controversies ever, it’s doubtful they’ll get much sympathy here.