Buffalo Bills upgrade at RB in trade with Colts

The Buffalo Bills made an updgrade at the running back position Tuesday in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bills acquired Nyheim Hines from the Colts just before the trade deadline passed. The Colts are getting back running back Zack Moss and a conditional 6th-round pick in return, according to Adam Schefter.

Hines was a 4th-round pick by Indianapolis in 2018 out of NC State. He is a big threat in the passing game and has averaged 24 yards receiving per game during his career. He had 25 catches for 188 yards in seven games with the Colts this season. Hines also has 1,205 rushing yards and a 4.0 yards per carry average during his career.

Moss became expendable for Buffalo after losing most of his backup role behind Devin Singletary to James Cook. A former Utah running back, Moss has 17 carries for 91 yards this season.

The Bills are 6-1 and look like the class of the NFL this season. They’re trying to give themselves their best shot of taking home the championship.