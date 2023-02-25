Byron Jones has brutally honest reflection on NFL career

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones appears to have some regrets about certain aspects of his NFL career.

Jones became a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft in part because of a strong showing at the NFL Combine, which included a 12-foot, three-inch long jump. Eight years and a day after that performance, Jones issued a warning on Twitter, telling prospects not to take the injections offered by the NFL and adding that he can no longer run or jump. The cornerback added that his NFL career “came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee.”

Much has changed in 8 years. Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications. https://t.co/g5TTHDQGSY — Byron Jones (@TheByronJones) February 25, 2023

It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023. — Byron Jones (@TheByronJones) February 25, 2023

Jones is still under contract with the Dolphins, but this certainly sounds like a retirement announcement. He spent the entire 2022 season on the reserve/PUP list after undergoing offseason Achilles surgery.

As recently as last March, Jones seemed to have his sights set on playing again. Clearly, things have not gone according to plan for him, and it sounds like we will not be seeing him play again.