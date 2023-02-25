 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, February 25, 2023

Byron Jones has brutally honest reflection on NFL career

February 25, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Byron Jones looks over

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones appears to have some regrets about certain aspects of his NFL career.

Jones became a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft in part because of a strong showing at the NFL Combine, which included a 12-foot, three-inch long jump. Eight years and a day after that performance, Jones issued a warning on Twitter, telling prospects not to take the injections offered by the NFL and adding that he can no longer run or jump. The cornerback added that his NFL career “came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee.”

Jones is still under contract with the Dolphins, but this certainly sounds like a retirement announcement. He spent the entire 2022 season on the reserve/PUP list after undergoing offseason Achilles surgery.

As recently as last March, Jones seemed to have his sights set on playing again. Clearly, things have not gone according to plan for him, and it sounds like we will not be seeing him play again.

Article Tags

Byron Jones
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus