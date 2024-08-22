 Skip to main content
Caleb Williams might be copying a notable Patrick Mahomes move

August 22, 2024
by Grey Papke
Caleb Williams with a Bears hat

Apr 26, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears number one draft choice Caleb Williams at a press conference at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams seems to be drawing from Patrick Mahomes’ playbook, at least behind-the-scenes.

Video emerged on Thursday showing Williams in practice one day earlier working on behind-the-back throws. Williams was doing so less than a week after the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback actually pulled off the move during a live preseason game.

Williams might just be having some fun here. After all, Mahomes did this in practice for several years before we ever saw it in a game, and it was only a preseason game at that. The rookie is probably more focused on perfecting moves he’ll use during a game, and he has demonstrated that he has a lot that he can lean on.

Williams, the first overall pick in April’s draft, has already won Chicago’s starting quarterback job for 2024.

