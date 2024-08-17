Fans go crazy over Patrick Mahomes’ behind-the-back pass

Patrick Mahomes lit up social media on Saturday with the spectacular behind-the-back pass he tossed during his Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Chiefs had a 3rd-and-3 situation during the first quarter of the game, and Mahomes completed a shovel pass of sorts to tight end Travis Kelce. The difference is Mahomes went completely behind his back on the pass.

MAHOMES BEHIND THE BACK 🚨 pic.twitter.com/DhevID163k — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 17, 2024

Fans and media members couldn’t believe the basketball-like play that came from the Chiefs QB.

There’s elite, and then there is just unfair Patrick Mahomes is somewhere above that pic.twitter.com/LXN7OU0PMD — Hadley (@hadleyhollern31) August 17, 2024

Mahomes putting the behind the back pass on tape during the preseason so teams actually have to worry about it even the tiniest bit during the regular season is just vicious — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) August 17, 2024

Behold the Mahomes behind the back pass! They finally did it in a game.pic.twitter.com/Tq1U7o409j — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 17, 2024

Even some former pro players commented on it.

Patrick Mahomes took that NFL players can’t play in the NBA debate seriously and brought the basketball court to the football field with this BEHIND THE BACK BEAUTY. Don’t compare any QBs to him, he is in A WORLD OF HIS OWN. pic.twitter.com/rbod8t4Fov — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 17, 2024

This son of a gun actually did it!! Magic Mahomes — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) August 17, 2024

Patrick Mahomes just threw a behind the back pass to Travis Kelce. I’m done. #NFL — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) August 17, 2024

As if the three-time Super Bowl MVP weren’t already good enough, now he does stuff like that. Mahomes has been working on passes like that for a while. If he starts doing it in games, he will give opposing defenses even more trouble — which is a scary thought.