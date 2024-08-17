 Skip to main content
Fans go crazy over Patrick Mahomes’ behind-the-back pass

August 17, 2024
by Larry Brown
Patrick Mahomes throws the ball behind his back

Patrick Mahomes lit up social media on Saturday with the spectacular behind-the-back pass he tossed during his Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Chiefs had a 3rd-and-3 situation during the first quarter of the game, and Mahomes completed a shovel pass of sorts to tight end Travis Kelce. The difference is Mahomes went completely behind his back on the pass.

Fans and media members couldn’t believe the basketball-like play that came from the Chiefs QB.

Even some former pro players commented on it.

As if the three-time Super Bowl MVP weren’t already good enough, now he does stuff like that. Mahomes has been working on passes like that for a while. If he starts doing it in games, he will give opposing defenses even more trouble — which is a scary thought.

