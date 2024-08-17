Everyone said the same thing about Caleb Williams during preseason game

Fans were saying the same thing after watching what Caleb Williams did during the Chicago Bears’ 27-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. on Saturday.

Williams went 6/13 for 75 yards and rushed for a touchdown in the game. Those numbers don’t jump out at you, but Williams had a few spectacular highlights that jumped off the page.

One such play was a long pass by Williams down the sideline to Rome Odunze. On that play, Williams spun around backwards and rolled to his left before completing the pass.

The other nice highlight from Williams came when he spun around to avoid pressure and rushed in for a touchdown.

The way Williams spun around on both plays reminded numerous fans of Patrick Mahomes. Fans couldn’t help but note the similarities.

Didn’t think it was possible to clone Mahomes but Caleb is almost exactly that https://t.co/rxgahJ4JwU — Football Films (@FootballFilmsYT) August 17, 2024

Caleb Williams looking like Pat Mahomes out there… Bears might have THE GUY pic.twitter.com/nsmXGEc108 — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) August 17, 2024

I see Patrick Mahomes in Caleb Williams. It’s actually very obvious to me. This kid will be special. pic.twitter.com/oi4w8pq9tJ — Quincy (@TheWPBandit) August 17, 2024

Caleb Williams is an actual CYCLOPS 😳 It’s nearly impossible not to see a Patrick Mahomes duplicate when watching Williams play. pic.twitter.com/sPgdH1NdMy — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 13, 2024

I grow more and more happy saying Caleb is as close to Mahomes we’ve seen coming into the league pic.twitter.com/cCZ5yb5CyC — Dynasty Hotseat (@DynastyHotseat) August 17, 2024

Though Williams looked like Mahomes on those plays, and we’re certainly contributing to the hype with a story of this nature, fans should still try to keep things in perspective.

The Bears still struggled to move the ball early in the game and went 3-and-out three times to start the contest. The point is it may take plays like that for the Bears to be able to have offensive success. Otherwise their offensive production might just be limited once the regular season begins.