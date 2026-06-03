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Caleb Williams reacts after being named Madden 2026 cover athlete

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Caleb Williams in warmups
Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is now going to be on the cover of the new Madden 2026 video game, which will release this summer.

After the news was revealed on Wednesday, Williams took to social media with an excited reaction.

“Dream come true to be on the cover of Madden! See you Thursday in Chicago for the full reveal.”

Williams becomes the first-ever Bears player to be on the cover of the video game, and the other rumored options were New England Patriots QB Drake Maye and Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, who just won the NFL MVP award.

Williams also called it a “childhood dream” to grace the cover, and the Bears signal-caller added that he hopes to be the first-ever star to be on the cover in back-to-back years.

Williams, who played college football at Oklahoma and then USC after following Lincoln Riley from Norman to LA, is coming off a monstrous season.

Williams threw for 3,942 yards with 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in his second year in the NFL. The Bears also won the NFC North, earned the No. 2 spot in the conference, but fell just short of an NFC title game trip after losing to Stafford and the Rams.

The future is very bright for Caleb Williams, and now he will hope that he doesn’t fall victim to the Madden cover curse.

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