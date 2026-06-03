Caleb Williams reacts after being named Madden 2026 cover athlete

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is now going to be on the cover of the new Madden 2026 video game, which will release this summer.

After the news was revealed on Wednesday, Williams took to social media with an excited reaction.

“Dream come true to be on the cover of Madden! See you Thursday in Chicago for the full reveal.”

Dream come true to be on the cover of Madden! See you Thursday in Chicago for the full reveal 😎 pic.twitter.com/j2nMUbzbC4 — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) June 3, 2026

Williams becomes the first-ever Bears player to be on the cover of the video game, and the other rumored options were New England Patriots QB Drake Maye and Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford , who just won the NFL MVP award.

Williams also called it a “childhood dream” to grace the cover, and the Bears signal-caller added that he hopes to be the first-ever star to be on the cover in back-to-back years.

IT'S OFFICIAL @CALEBcsw IS ON THE COVER OF @EAMaddenNFL



and he's got plans on going back-to-back 👀



NEW EPISODE OUT NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/Li8jrIzPhr — New Heights (@newheightshow) June 3, 2026

Williams, who played college football at Oklahoma and then USC after following Lincoln Riley from Norman to LA, is coming off a monstrous season.

Williams threw for 3,942 yards with 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in his second year in the NFL. The Bears also won the NFC North, earned the No. 2 spot in the conference, but fell just short of an NFC title game trip after losing to Stafford and the Rams.

The future is very bright for Caleb Williams , and now he will hope that he doesn’t fall victim to the Madden cover curse.