Cam Akers taunted Budda Baker with gesture on concussion play

Arizona Cardinals players were mad at Cam Akers for taunting Budda Baker with a gesture after their collision that resulted in the Cardinals safety suffering a concussion.

Baker tackled Akers on a 2nd-and-2 play in the red zone late in the third quarter of Monday’s NFC Wild Card game. After being tackled short of the goal, Akers went over to Baker, who was on the ground, and gestured something with his hand:

So the Rams Cam Akers can hover over an unconscious Cardinal Budda Baker making a mocking “stay down” gesture and that isn’t considered a taunting penalty?? NFL refs are a genuine laughing stock. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/g5vcbT3EPH — yabbadabba22 (@yabbadabba221) January 18, 2022

Here is the full sequence:

Budda Baker was tended to on the field after this scary collision with Cam Akers. He was stretchered off the field 🙏 pic.twitter.com/W6EmzaHAEw — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2022

Akers appeared to be doing the “too small” gesture, or taunting Baker by telling him to “stay down” after their collision.

Did Akers know Baker was concussed when he did that? Probably not. He was probably upset with Baker for leading with his head and going low on him. Akers may have just been trying to flex on his opponent in the heat of the moment, not realizing Baker was so seriously hurt.

Baker was later taken away on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. He was diagnosed with a concussion.