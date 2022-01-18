 Skip to main content
Cam Akers taunted Budda Baker with gesture on concussion play

January 17, 2022
by Larry Brown

Cam Akers gestures

Arizona Cardinals players were mad at Cam Akers for taunting Budda Baker with a gesture after their collision that resulted in the Cardinals safety suffering a concussion.

Baker tackled Akers on a 2nd-and-2 play in the red zone late in the third quarter of Monday’s NFC Wild Card game. After being tackled short of the goal, Akers went over to Baker, who was on the ground, and gestured something with his hand:

Here is the full sequence:

Akers appeared to be doing the “too small” gesture, or taunting Baker by telling him to “stay down” after their collision.

Did Akers know Baker was concussed when he did that? Probably not. He was probably upset with Baker for leading with his head and going low on him. Akers may have just been trying to flex on his opponent in the heat of the moment, not realizing Baker was so seriously hurt.

Baker was later taken away on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. He was diagnosed with a concussion.

