Cam Akers traded to NFC North team

Cam Akers has been traded by the Los Angeles Rams at long last.

The Rams on Wednesday sent Akers to the Minnesota Vikings. The sides are swapping conditional 6th-round picks.

Comp update: Rams are trading running back Cam Akers and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2023

The trade will allow Akers to reunite with Kevin O’Connell, who is in his second season as the Vikings’ head coach. O’Connell served as the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021, which were Akers’ first two seasons in the league.

Akers was a second-round pick by the Rams in 2020 out of Florida State. He rushed for 625 rushing yards and averaged 4.3 yards per carry his rookie season. He then suffered a torn Achilles in practice ahead of the 2021 season but somehow returned five months later and even played in the Super Bowl.

Akers was frustrated with the Rams last season and requested a trade, though the team kept him. He ended up rushing for a career-high 786 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Akers was a surprising inactive choice for the Rams in Week 2 after having a tough week of practice. The Rams then sought to trade him.

The Vikings let Dalvin Cook go over the offseason and will now have someone to split carries with Alexander Mattison, who has had a rough start to the season.