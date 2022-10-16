Rams’ reported stance on Cam Akers revealed

Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like his time with the team may be nearing an end.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers has been working through some issues. McVay refused to say whether the running back will play for the team in the future. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Akers and McVay have “philosophical and football-related differences.”

Sources told Rapoport that the Rams are open to trading Akers in the right deal. The 23-year-old would likely draw significant interest from teams.

The Rams drafted Akers in the second round in 2020. He tore his Achilles prior to the 2021 season but managed to return late in the year. Akers has found himself behind Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown on the depth chart this season, which is likely the main factor in his frustration.

Akers has rushed for 151 yards and is averaging just 3.0 yards per carry this season.