Cam Heyward corrects record about comments on hitting on Baker Mayfield

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward went on Twitter after his team’s 38-7 Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on Sunday to clarify any possible controversy over his comments about hitting Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield entered Sunday’s game questionable due to a rib injury. Heyward said in the days leading up to the game that it was up to Pittsburgh’s defense to get to Mayfield and make him think about his ribs.

#Steelers DE Cam Heyward says he’s not actively thinking about where exactly Baker Mayfield may be hurting: “I’m just trying to inflict good punishment… He’s going to be a warrior for his team… It’s up to us to make him think about that injury at the end of the day.” — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 14, 2020

Late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Heyward sure made Mayfield feel some pain. Heyward nailed the Browns quarterback with a big hit in the back.

Baker Mayfield is going to feel this hit from Cam Heyward for weeks. Knew Mayfield was pretty much done at this point. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/nrH8hphwo1 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 18, 2020

Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot tweeted about the hit during the game and referenced Heyward’s comments from the middle of the week. Heyward responded after the game and wanted to make sure people knew he wasn’t out to injure Mayfield.

Never said that. Period. I said I wanted to inflict good punish as in punish the Qb as any d lineman would. Also I said I wanted to make him think about the rush. I respect every player and I never want to be known as dirty player. I respect reporting please respect my words — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) October 18, 2020

I don’t think anyone thought Heyward meant any of his comments maliciously. And there was nothing wrong with his hit or his plan to try and hit the quarterback. That’s what defensive players need to do. The Browns are going to be in some trouble though if Mayfield continues to play hurt.