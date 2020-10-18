 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 18, 2020

Cam Heyward corrects record about comments on hitting on Baker Mayfield

October 18, 2020
by Larry Brown

Cam Heyward

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward went on Twitter after his team’s 38-7 Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on Sunday to clarify any possible controversy over his comments about hitting Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield entered Sunday’s game questionable due to a rib injury. Heyward said in the days leading up to the game that it was up to Pittsburgh’s defense to get to Mayfield and make him think about his ribs.

Late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Heyward sure made Mayfield feel some pain. Heyward nailed the Browns quarterback with a big hit in the back.

Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot tweeted about the hit during the game and referenced Heyward’s comments from the middle of the week. Heyward responded after the game and wanted to make sure people knew he wasn’t out to injure Mayfield.

I don’t think anyone thought Heyward meant any of his comments maliciously. And there was nothing wrong with his hit or his plan to try and hit the quarterback. That’s what defensive players need to do. The Browns are going to be in some trouble though if Mayfield continues to play hurt.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus