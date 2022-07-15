Steelers veteran shares hilarious nickname for Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett has seen the memes and heard the remarks about his hand size, and the rookie has apparently been razzed by his own teammates as well. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward doesn’t see what all the fuss is about, but that did not stop him from getting in on the fun.

Heyward said on the latest episode of his “Not Just Football” podcast that the talk about Pickett having small hands has been “blown out of proportion.” He did admit, however, that he gave the former Pitt star a hard time about it. Heyward says he called Pickett “Burger King Hands.”

“I think it got blown out of proportion and then I just kind of ran with it,” Heyward said, as transcribed by SteelersDepot.com. “You know, why can’t I call my rookie quarterback ‘Burger King Hands’? He will be on the show later on and I will be giving him a hard time then, but, man, the dude can still play.”

The nickname is a reference to an old Burger King commercial where a man had shockingly small hands. The bit was that the guy had to eat at McDonald’s instead of Burger King since his hands were too small to hold the BK burger. You can see the ad below:

For what it’s worth, Heyward said he thought nothing of Pickett’s hand size when he first met him.

Pickett’s hands measured 8 5/8 inches at the NFL Scouting Combine, which is small for an NFL quarterback. That led to some hilarious Twitter memes, but he insists he is not letting it bother him.