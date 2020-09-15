 Skip to main content
Cam Jordan defends himself over big punch during game

September 15, 2020
by Larry Brown

Cameron Jordan

Cam Jordan defended himself on Twitter Monday after receiving some attention for throwing a huge punch during the New Orleans Saints’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Video showed the Saints defensive lineman throwing a huge downward punch midway through the first quarter of the team’s 34-23 win.

Jordan wasn’t disciplined for his move, leading some to wonder what happened.

Well, after receiving some comments about it on Monday, Jordan explained himself. He said he was punching at the ball to try causing a fumble. Jordan also correctly pointed out that the play was not over.

He’s right: you play until the whistle. And it’s not like players don’t get ejected for throwing punches. We saw that happen on “Monday Night Football.”

