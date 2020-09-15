Cam Jordan defends himself over big punch during game

Cam Jordan defended himself on Twitter Monday after receiving some attention for throwing a huge punch during the New Orleans Saints’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Video showed the Saints defensive lineman throwing a huge downward punch midway through the first quarter of the team’s 34-23 win.

What in the world is #94 Cameron Jordan thinking. Stupid punk move. pic.twitter.com/uMzRJmo9zI — Nick Josephson (@nickjosephson) September 13, 2020

Jordan wasn’t disciplined for his move, leading some to wonder what happened.

Well, after receiving some comments about it on Monday, Jordan explained himself. He said he was punching at the ball to try causing a fumble. Jordan also correctly pointed out that the play was not over.

I punched at ball and dub was ripping it out… we play snap to whistle this ain a non contact sport! They were still fighting for yards… Watch and listen to when the whistle was blown… that ball almost came loose.. — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) September 14, 2020

He’s right: you play until the whistle. And it’s not like players don’t get ejected for throwing punches. We saw that happen on “Monday Night Football.”