Cam Jordan fined for punch against Chiefs

Cam Jordan’s controversial “punch” against the Kansas City Chiefs was enough to get him ejected, and it’s also been enough to get him fined.

Jordan got tangled up with Kansas City offensive lineman Andrew Wylie in last Sunday’s game and punched or slapped at him during the altercation. He was ejected at the time, and according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, received a $10,500 fine from the NFL.

That’s more or less the going rate for incidents that the NFL considers unnecessary roughness. It’s actually a larger fine than some controversial tackles have received this season.

Jordan made it clear he didn’t think he’d done anything worthy of an ejection, and he may feel the same about the fine. Still, he took full responsibility, which was about all he could do.