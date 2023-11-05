Cam Jordan had hilarious greeting for old rival Matt Ryan

New Orleans Saints pass-rusher Cam Jordan reignited his long-standing rivalry with Matt Ryan on Sunday — sort of.

Ryan was working as a commentator for CBS’ coverage of the Saints’ game against the Chicago Bears. That meant he spent some time on the field prior to the start of the game, and Jordan noticed him and couldn’t resist a sack for old time’s sake.

"I thought that part of my life was over," @camjordan94 got one more hit in on Matt Ryan 🤣 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/JhiIm566GU — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 5, 2023

Ryan couldn’t help but laugh as CBS aired the video.

“I thought I was done with that. I thought that part of my life was over,” Ryan joked.

For those unfamiliar, Jordan and Ryan were longtime NFC South rivals, and Jordan usually got the better of their matchups. Ryan was sacked 23 times in his career by Jordan, and it became so frequent that Jordan acted like a jilted lover when Ryan left the Atlanta Falcons to go play in the AFC in the final year of the quarterback’s career.

This will not go into the official stat book as a sack for Jordan, but he will probably try to claim it anyway. After all, he is very serious about bolstering the number wherever and whenever possible.