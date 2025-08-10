Jaguars kicker Cam Little converts historic 70-yard field goal

A last-second field goal attempt turned into a moment in history during Saturday’s preseason contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jaguars trailed 14-6 and had the ball at their own 48 with a second left in the first half inside EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Rather than risk injury on a preseason Hail Mary play, the Jaguars trotted out kicker Cam Little for a desperation 70-yard field goal try.

The attempt did not turn out looking desperate in the slightest.

“Holy smokes, they’ve got a shot,” the announcer said as the ball sailed through the uprights.

CAM LITTLE KICKED A 70-YARD FIELD GOAL 😱



It would have broken the NFL record by 4 yards 🤯



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/SLreVtB8xl — ESPN (@espn) August 10, 2025

It’s a shame the kick won’t count since it occurred during a preseason contest. Little’s kick surpassed Justin Tucker’s NFL-record 66-yard field goal set in 2021 by four yards and even looked like it would have cleared a few more had the Jaguars needed it.

Little’s kick was no fluke. The 21-year-old posted a video of himself last month converting a 72-yard field goal in practice.

Modern-day kickers have continued to push the boundaries of what’s possible on the gridiron. Based on Little’s attempt on Saturday, kickers have yet to reach the true ceiling.

The Jaguars selected Little in the sixth round of the 2024 draft. At 20 years old, Little became the youngest kicker ever drafted into the NFL.