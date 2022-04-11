Cam Newton again accused of making sexist comments

Cam Newton is once again under fire for some remarks he made that were perceived to be sexist.

Newton was a guest on the latest episode of Barstool Sports’ “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. While discussing his childhood, Newton praised his parents and said they did a great job of showing him what a strong relationship looks like. The free agent quarterback then criticized women who carry the “bad b–ch” mentality. Newton was asked to elaborate on that.

“There’s a lot of women who are bad b—es. And I say b—es in a way, not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick,” Newton said.

“Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that ascetic of, ‘I’m a boss b–ch, Imma this, Imma that.’ No, baby, but you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

You can hear the discussion below:

NFL quarterback Cam Newton complained about women who "can't cook" and "don’t know when to be quiet." "Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs." https://t.co/Dzw3QMtpwI pic.twitter.com/WdYsetopRJ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 11, 2022

Newton might argue that he was describing the type of women he is attracted to rather than how all women should be. If that was his intention, he did a poor job of articulating it. He also has not earned the benefit of the doubt.

When Newton was with the Panthers in 2017, he made a cringeworthy remark to a female reporter who asked him a very standard question. You can see that video here.

Critics will say Newton’s latest comments are further evidence of his sexist mentality.

Newton signed with the Panthers midway through last season and played poorly. He was already going to have a difficult time finding a job with an NFL team this offseason. The latest controversy will not help.

Photo: Aug 22, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to the start of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports