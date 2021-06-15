Cam Newton shares his thoughts on Patriots drafting Mac Jones

Cam Newton knew he might have to compete for a starting job when the New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones, but that does not mean the former NFL MVP was disappointed with the pick.

Newton was asked by a reporter on Tuesday how he felt about the Patriots drafting Jones in the first round. He said he fully supported the pick.

“He was the right pick, in my opinion,” Newton said, via WBZ’s Michael Hurley. “He was the best player available and that’s what the NFL draft is for.”

Although he did not take the Jones selection personally, Newton gave a very firm response when asked if he has a chip on his shoulder.

Does he have a chip on his shoulder more than usual? Cam Newton: “Double duh, yeah. There’s only 32 players in the world that can say they’re a starting quarterback in this league.” — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 15, 2021

Bill Belichick has had nothing but positive things to say about Newton this offseason. He has repeatedly said that Newton is the team’s starter, and it’s possible he does not want Jones to start as a rookie. Belichick told reporters on Tuesday that Newton is “way ahead of where he was last year at this time.”

Of course, Newton will have to prove that Belichick’s confidence in him is warranted. The 32-year-old has been taking first-team reps in practice, but some believe Jones will have a chance to beat him out.